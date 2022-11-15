Imran Khan’s politics revolves around an appointment: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s politics revolves around one important appointment, in an apparent reference to army chief’s appointment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony in Karachi, the foreign minister criticised Imran Khan for doing politics on a key appointment, saying that the key appointment was subjected to purposeless political maneuvering.

“Both the allies of the government and the opposition should avoid making this issue controversial. The appointment should be made as per the constitution and law,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that it was better for every politician to participate in elections, rather than to indulge in any sort of spat, which would affect the democracy.

“Our country was suffering the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Providing all-out help to the flood-stricken people is at top of our priority list. Millions of people were affected due to the heavy rains and subsequent floods,” he added.

Earlier in the day, FM Bilawal Bhutto inaugurated a four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 in Karachi.

A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors are attending the exhibition. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attend the opening ceremony and addressed the participants.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said Pakistan, being a responsible state, was always committed to playing its role in international peace.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan’s defence industry has now achieved a good level of quality and reliability and its products are comfortably competing in the international market.

The Foreign Minister also stressed the need of the resolution of long standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir in the interest of regional peace, progress and economic development.

