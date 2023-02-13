Imran Khan’s somersaults have disappointed nation: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has once again lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that the former premier’s ‘antics and somersault’ continued to disappoint the nation, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said Imran Khan’s politics was based on lies and his ‘somersaults’ had disappointed the nation.

Imran Niazi’s antics & somersaults continue to disappoint the nation. The only constant is his desperation to get back into power even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability. His politics is based on lies which are getting exposed by the day. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 13, 2023



“The only constant is his desperation to get back into power even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that the politics of Imran Niazi was based on lies, which were getting exposed by the day.

A day earlier, Imran Khan – while talking to international media – said that the United States was not behind the conspiracy of ousting him from the government.

He said it is proven that the ‘conspiracy’ to topple my government was hatched in Pakistan and was sent to United. “US is a superpower and Pakistan should have friendly relations with it,” he added.

Later, Imran Khan – while addressing a press conference – said that former chief of army staff (COAS) General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted to toppling his government.

The PTI chief said that the current rulers were using all tactics to stop him from coming into power again. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif set a condition to jail him after declaring him disqualified.

He said that he was surprised over the former army chief’s confessions to toppling his government. Khan said that ex-COAS Bajwa was a ‘super king’ for having ‘superior powers’ and he was not answerable to anyone.

The former premier alleged that Bajwa was also controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but the then premier was bearing all kinds of criticism.

