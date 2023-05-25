Imran Riaz recovery case adjourned for indefinite period

LAHORE: In a significant development, Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Imran Riaz’s recovery case for an indefinite period, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, the court directed the Additional Inspector General (IG) to attentively listen to the arguments presented by the lawyers representing the anchorperson.

Chief Justice, presiding over the proceedings, emphasized the importance of information sharing and urged the lawyers to provide any relevant details they possess.

READ: LHC WARNS PUNJAB IG OF ACTION IN IMRAN RIAZ RECOVERY CASE

Furthermore, the court issued an order directing Imran Riaz’s father to fully cooperate with the police authorities.

Imran Riaz Khan abducted

The first information report (FIR) of Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan had been registered on his father’s complaint.

As per details, the DPO Sialkot said that the abduction FIR of the senior journalist was registered at the Civil Line police station.

He said that abduction sections are included against unknown persons and a committee comprised of IT specialists and police officers has been constituted for the release of the journalist.