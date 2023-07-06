Incubator mishap: Newborn girl’s father files complaint against Islamabad hospital

ISLAMABAD: The father of the affected newborn girl, whose both legs were burnt due to alleged mishandling of incubator temperature, filed a formal complaint against the private hospital in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The father Syed Ahsan of the affected newborn girl lodged a formal complaint to the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority against the private hospital’s administration and staff over negligence in maintaining the temperature of incubator which led to burning of the infant.

Syed Ahsan demanded the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority to take action against the private hospital. He stated in his complaint that his daughter was born at a private hospital in Tarlai area of Islamabad on July 2 and she was kept in an incubator by the doctors after her premature birth.

He stated that both legs of her daughter sustained burns due to high temperature of the incubator due to the negligence of the hospital staff. After the incident, the hospital administration stopped their access to the newborn girl for 24 hours and hid her burn wounds through bandages.

The private hospital’s administration allegedly misguided the parents that their newborn daughter had an allergy in her legs.

He said that they shifted the girl to KRL Hospital from the private hospital where physicians advised them to immediate shift the newborn girl to PIMS Burns Centre. According to the PIMS doctors, the newborn girl received third-degree burn wounds following the incubator mishap.

Syed Ahsan added that her daughter lost her legs due to the criminal negligence of the private hospital’s doctors and staff. The untrained staff of the hospital is playing with the human lives, therefore, strict action should be taken against the hospital administration and staffers.

Yesterday, the private hospital’s administration confirmed the newborn’s burning incident that took place allegedly due to fluctuation in electricity voltage amid rainfall yesterday.

The administration claimed that the incubator caught fire after a bulb exploded due to electricity fluctuation. The staff managed to douse the fire and the newborn girl was immediately given initial medical assistance.

The private hospital’s administration said they are in contact with the affected newborn’s family and PIMS doctors and are ready to provide assistance to the affected family.