Incubator mishap: PIMS doctors conduct ‘successful’ surgery of newborn girl

ISLAMABAD: The doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Burns Centre conducted the ‘successful’ surgery of the newborn girl whose both legs were burnt due to alleged mishandling of incubator temperature at a private hospital in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that the affected newborn girl underwent second surgery at the PIMS Hospital Burns Centre today which became successful. Doctors said that the newborn is facing blood deficiency and blood is being transfused to the infant.

After the surgery, the newborn was shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the PIMS Children’s Hospital.

The doctors will inspect the burn wounds of the newborn after three days. Sources added that further treatment of the affected infant will be decided with doctors’ consultations.

Yesterday, it was learnt that the affected newborn girl’s condition is still unstable and facing severe blood deficiency after her both legs were burnt due to mishandling of incubator temperature at a private hospital in Islamabad.

According to the hospital, the infant was put on a ventilator at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the PIMS Children’s Hospital.

The father of the newborn said that doctors decided to conduct another surgery for his daughter tomorrow. He added that his daughter’s toes were turned completely black and she cannot move her legs.

“The doctors are trying their best to save my daughter from disability. The private hospital’s administration is continuously pressuring him, on the other hand, police officials were delaying to lodge a case.”

On Thursday, the father of the affected newborn girl had filed a formal complaint against the private hospital in Islamabad.

The father Syed Ahsan of the affected newborn girl lodged a formal complaint to the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority against the private hospital’s administration and staff over negligence in maintaining the temperature of the incubator which led to the burning of the infant’s legs.