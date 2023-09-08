Indian actress lauds Shadab Khan

The group stage fixture between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023 ended without a result, but there were moments which won the hearts of cricketing fans of both countries.

Whether it be Shaheen Afridi rattling India’s batting order or Pakistan cricketers having friendly conversations with the opponents, there were moments that stood out during the rain-affected fixture.

One of them was Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan tying Indian counterpart Hardik Pandya’s shoelaces.

What a heart winning moment, Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan was tying Hardik Pandya’s shoelace . @76Shadabkhan@hardikpandya7#truespritofcricket pic.twitter.com/GlqbxK8cTx — Anas kamal (@anaskamal41) September 6, 2023

The Shadab Khan and Hardik Pandya moment caught the attention of Indian actress Hina Khan. She praised the Pakistan cricketer’s kindness during the fixture on the social media application Instagram.

Hina Khan said a person’s treatment of others defines their character. She added that people should be kind towards each other.

It is pertinent to mention that not everyone was appreciative of Pakistan cricketers’ friendly gesture towards the Indian side.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir went on a tirade against Rohit Sharma’s team for interacting with Pakistan players. He said friendship “should be kept aside” during national duties.

“When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Game face hona zaroori hai. Dosti bahaar rehni chahiye (It is important to have a game face. Friendship should be kept off the field). There has to be aggression in the eyes of both sets of players,” he said during an appearance on a sports transmission.

“You can be as friendly as you want after those six or seven hours of cricket. Those hours are very important because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing a nation of over a billion,” Gautam Gambhir added.