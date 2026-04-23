Indian fuel retailers are suffering a revenue loss of 100 Indian rupees ($1.06) per liter on the local sale of diesel and 20 rupees per liter on gasoline for selling the two fuels at below market rates, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in India’s oil ministry said on Thursday.
Indian refiners last raised fuel prices in April 2021. India has no plans to raise fuel prices as of now to shield customers, she added.
Read Also: India raises export duties on diesel, aviation turbine fuel
India has further raised a windfall tax on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel it imposed last month to ensure adequate domestic supply.