Indian fuel retailers ​are suffering a revenue ‌loss of 100 Indian rupees ($1.06) per ​liter on the ​local sale of diesel ⁠and 20 rupees ​per liter on ​gasoline for selling the two fuels at below market ​rates, Sujata ​Sharma, joint secretary in India’s ‌oil ⁠ministry said on Thursday.

Indian refiners last raised fuel prices ​in April ​2021. ⁠India has no plans to ​raise fuel ​prices ⁠as of now to shield customers, ⁠she ​added.

Read Also: India raises export duties on diesel, aviation turbine fuel

India has further ​raised a windfall tax on exports of ‌diesel and aviation turbine fuel it imposed last month to ensure adequate domestic supply.