Indian gold prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday to their lowest since ​early May, falling below pre-duty-hike levels ‌following a sharp decline in global bullion prices.

The price correction could boost gold demand in the ​world’s second-biggest consumer of the precious ​metal and lead to higher imports, dealers ⁠said.

Domestic gold futures fell 1.93% on ​Wednesday to 149,500 rupees per 10 grams, ​their lowest level since May 5.

India last month raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% ​from 6%, as part of efforts to ​curb overseas purchases of the metals and ease pressure ‌on ⁠the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“Gold jewellery demand has been subdued in recent weeks. The correction in prices could encourage buyers to ​return,” said ​a Mumbai-based ⁠bullion dealer with a private bank.

India’s sharp increase in gold ​import tariffs is fuelling a resurgence ​in smuggling ⁠that could exceed 100 metric tons this year, as soaring grey market margins allow smugglers ⁠to ​undercut banks and refiners ​of the precious metal, industry officials and bullion dealers ​said.