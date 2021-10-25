Indian legend Kapil Dev praises Pakistani performance on Indian TV

There remains no doubt how effortlessly Pakistani won the match against India despite the brouhaha over how weak the now-winners might have fared in the match, said in post-match analysis Indian cricket veteran Kapil Dev in an ABP News program of Indian media.

In the analysis, Dev was accompanied by another former cricketer and now an Indian politician Mohammad Azharuddin who in the clip remained aloof.

Dev said no amount of praise for the Pakistani team today will do justice with how beautifully they conducted the match and beat Indian team.

It is one thing to win a match, but it’s another thing to turn the match so lopsided as to shun any doubts, the anchor said before opening the window to the duo for their commentary. Such was their homework, she added.

It cannot be said that Pakistan had no challenges, nor that the wicket was too easy, but despite it all Pakistan, in a first, played so well and so tactfully that they won the match effortlessly, said Kapil Dev.

Pakistan change history, beat India in a world cup match for the first time

Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It is the first time that Pakistan has beaten India in a world cup match.

Is Akshay new meme material after Pakistan schools Indian team

Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to take guard.

India made 151 at the loss of seven wickets with captain Virat Kohli being the top scorer with 57 runs from 49 balls after hitting five fours and a six.

Pakistan dismantled the Indian bowlers with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring unbeaten half-centuries and put on a 152-run winning partnership.

