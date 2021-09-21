Indian singer turns Bella Ciao into folk song, hilarious video goes viral

A video has gone viral on Facebook which shows a singer singing a folk version of Money Heist song Bella Ciao (Goodbye, My Beautiful).

He is seen performing the song while playing the harmonium as the crowd cheers him on.

His rendition was not perfect but the crowd seemed to have enjoyed it.

Money Heist song Bella Ciao (Goodbye, My Beautiful) gained worldwide popularity since the crime-thriller show was first aired on OTT service Netflix. There are different versions of the song in various languages and melodies.

As the release of Money Heist Volume 5, Part 2 draws closer, the show’s finale is being widely anticipated by the crime thriller show’s fans.

The show’s final part will be aired on the web streaming service on December 5. The story will continue following the events that took place in the predecessor.

Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Najwa Nimri play leading roles in the thriller show.

The supporting cast includes Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Alba Flores, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo De la Serna, Fernando Cayo, José Manuel Poga and Belén Cuesta.