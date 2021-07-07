Inquiry report on delay arrival of class 10 paper due after two days

KARACHI: Chairman Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Wednesday said that a report into a delay being made in delivering class 10 papers to examination centres is expected in two days, ARY NEWS reported.

The chairman matric board said that a total of 443 centres have been established for boys and girls appearing in class 10 papers and out of them it has been found that the questionnaire was delivered late at 80 centres during the morning and evening papers on the first day of the exam.

“A committee is currently investigating the entire matter and is directed to submit its report in two days,” he said adding that the Adviser to CM on boards and universities Nisar Khuhro has already ordered strict measures to ensure timely delivery of matric paper.

Yesterday, the education authorities declared 38 centre control officers responsible for mismanagement in the organisation of annual matriculation exams in Karachi.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah told the media that it was a conspiracy to defame the education board. He admitted that 38 centre control officers had not arrived at the examination centres at the given time.

Shah said that a probe is underway to ascertain whether the CCOs had been deliberately stopped to reach the examination centres in Karachi or the concerned officials were not informed.

The BSEK chairman said that it has been decided to suspend CCOs associated with the government schools, whereas, the officers from private schools will not be included in any assignment in the future.