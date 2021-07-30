Inter-provincial transport to remain open amid Covid lockdown: Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued a revised notification regarding the inter-provincial transport that will remain open amid COVID-19 lockdown, ARY News reported on Friday night.

The Sindh home department in its revised notification about COVID-19 lockdown stated that inter-provincial transport will remain open in the province, however, inter-city transport will be closed to restrict the public movement to curb the spread of the virus.

Moreover, the home department announced that the last papers of the Cambridge school system will be held on August 2 according to its schedule. It added that Cambridge students and concerned staff for conducting the examinations will be exempted from the COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the home department asked those being exempted from the travel restrictions to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government had announced to impose a complete ban on intra-city, inter-city and inter-provincial public and private transport as well as the gathering of people for any purpose, including social, religious, sports, entertainment, and recreation, for a period of nine days from July 31 till Aug 8.

The lockdown was imposed after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders. “Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Later addressing a press conference, CM Murad clarified that it was not a complete lockdown where we shut down everything barring no exception however, this time we are making a number of exceptions whose list we will share.