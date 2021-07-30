Sindh reports 2,862 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

KARACHI: Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Sindh as 2,862 new infections were reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Sindh CM House’s statement on the Covid-19 situation, 24 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, raising the total death toll in the province to 5,971.

A total of 493 people recuperated from the infection, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began in the province to 331,802.

Of the 2,862 new infections, 2,267 were reported in Karachi, including 964 from district East, 647 from district South, 301 from district Central, 168 from Korangi, 99 from district Malir, and 88 from district West.

Earlier today, the Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders. “Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.