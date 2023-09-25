Interior Minister says ready to arrest Nawaz if bail not accepted

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the government is ready to arrest PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif if his bail is not accepted, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News programme “Khabar”, the caretaker interior minister said that huge force is not required to arrest one accused from the airport as the PML-N will be arrested if his bail is not accepted however Nawaz Sharif would want to get arrested.

He said the courts will decide whether PTI chief will be released before elections or not. Several Prime Ministers have been arrested in the past but only the PTI chief was the one who feared arrest.

Earlier, former finance minister Ishaq Dar said that there are no hurdles in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s participation in elections.

As per details, Ishaq Dar said that article 62 (1) (f) which decreased the disqualification sentence to five years was passed by the parliament and also approved by the president.

He said that after the the approval of article 62 (1) (f) former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Jahangir Tareen are now eligible to participate in elections.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”.