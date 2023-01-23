Internet, mobile phone services disrupted after prolonged power breakdown

Internet and mobile phone services were disrupted after a prolonged power breakdown continued for over 9 hours across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Due to the prolonged electricity blackout, the power supply to telecom towers was also discontinued which resulted in the disruption of internet and mobile phone services in several cities across the country.

The telecom companies were now running out of fuel reserves for the towers and facing difficulties to continue the uninterrupted voice and data services.

According to the telecom companies, mobile towers are being run on backup power connections since Monday morning. They said that the restoration of the power supply is inevitable for the continuation of uninterrupted voice and data services.

The country is facing a major power outage for over 9 hours while the government is so far failed to restore the electricity supply from the National Grid. The government is reportedly making attempts to increase power production to meet the capacity of 8,000 megawatts.

Sources told ARY News that 1,000 MWs of electricity will be added to the National Grid from Mangla Dam which will match the frequency after meeting the production capacity of 8,000 MWs.

Sources added that the power supply to 117 feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) was not yet restored.

The affected cities from the major electricity outage include Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Okara, Khairpur, Ghotki, Thatta, Shorkot, Bhakkar, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Naushahro Feroze, Hassanwal, Fort Munro, Harnai, Jhelum, Sargodha, Narowal, Tandlianwala, Jahanian, Jacobabad, Hafizabad, Hasilpur, Chunian, Mian Channu, Narowal, Dipalpur, Sarai Alamgir, Jhang, Haroonabad, Bhalwal, Pindi Bhattian, Dunyapur, Pir Mahal, Kalat, Alipur, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Battagram, Karak, Tando Muhammad Khan, Kohat, Muzzafargarh, Buner, Kashmore, Khanpur, Mansehra, Multan, Quetta, Chagai, Sibi, Dalbandin and others.

