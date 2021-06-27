Investment in Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $1.5b: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that investment in Roshan Digital Accounts has crossed $1 billion.

PM Khan announced this through his official Twitter handle.

There is good news from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as inflows in Roshan Digital Account crossed $1.5 billion, achieving another milestone, he added.

Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn. Accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1 bn event 2 months ago. https://t.co/sEe2wiOYrG pic.twitter.com/hAIx2Rko4Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021

The premier added that Accounts and deposits have set new records since the $1 billion event two months ago.

Roshan Digital Account

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country is leading the project under which Pakistani diaspora are able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers are able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches Roshan Digital Account project for Pakistani diaspora

Under the initiative , the Pakistanis living abroad are able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.