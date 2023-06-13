IPP makes key decisions for general elections, provincial chapters

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founded by Jahangir Tareen has decided to actively participate in the upcoming general elections and organise the political party’s provincial chapters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decisions were taken in an important attended by IPP’s patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen via video link and chaired by the party’s president Abdul Aleem Khan.

The session was attended by IPP top leaders including secretary general Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Aun Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas, Saeed Akbar Noorani, Shoaib Siddiqui, Saeedul Hassan Shah, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Ajmal Cheema and others.

The IPP leaders decided to actively participate in the upcoming general elections. It has been decided to organise the political party in all provinces and districts.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that IPP is devising future strategies citing the national issues and working for bringing back political stability to the country.

On June 12, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan was appointed as president as Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced party positions.

Tareen appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor Awn Chaudhary as Additional Secretary General & Spokesperson of the party and of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen while Aamir Mehmood Kiyani has been appointed as Secretary General of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) had been formally launched by a seasoned politician and former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on June 8.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial attended the press conference.

Tareen said that “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

He claimed that more people will join IPP in the coming days and the party will try its best to meet the expectations of the people of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.