‘Prominent Punjab parliamentarians’ likely to join Jahangir Tareen’s IPP

LAHORE: A ‘group of prominent Punjab parliamentarians’ are expected to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founded by Jahangir Tareen, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that some parliamentarians from Punjab are likely to join Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in a few days.

It was learnt that a like-minded group led by Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena completed consultations with his companions. Sources added that Tareen and Chheena contacted each other through some mutual friends.

Nearly 20 former lawmakers are associated with the Chheena group. The Chheena group is expected to join IPP this month, sources said.

On June 8, Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Jahangir Tareen said that “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Jahangir Tareen said that they worked hard in PTI for reforms in Pakistan but unfortunately, they did not work on their manifesto and people got disappointed from PTI.

