More Punjab MPAs join Jahangir Tareen group

LAHORE: Three Punjab Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have left the Hashim Dogar and Murad Raas group and announced to join the Jahangir Tareen group, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The MPAs who joined Jahangir Tareen group include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Raja Yawar Kamal, Mamoon Jaffer Tarar and an ex-Punjab Assembly lawmaker from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Rai Aslam.

The politicians held a meeting with Tareen in Lahore and expressed confidence in his leadership. Tareen welcomed the politicians to his group.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group constituted a committee to rope in former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak and other deserters to swell its ranks ahead of general elections.

Tareen group constituted a three-member committee – comprising Aun Chaudhry, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Ishaq Khaqwani – to “invite political leaders to join it”.

Meanwhile, the JKT group also stepped up efforts to contact former PTI KP president Pervez Khattak and others.

Sources told ARY News that PTI deserters Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan were already “in touch with the group”.

On Sunday, the name of Jahangir Tareen’s new political party ’emerged’. Sources privy to the development said three names for the new political party of Jahangir Tareen, former PTI secretary general are under consideration.

A majority of the members suggested Jahangir Tareen announce a new political party under the head of “Pakistan Democratic Party.”

The final decision will be taken up by the senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the events of May 9, has also held meetings with the former senior minister of Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, and other political heavyweights to chalk out future strategy.