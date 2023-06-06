Jahangir Tareen forms committee to rope in Pervez Khattak, others

LAHORE: The Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group has constituted committee to rope in former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak and other deserters to swell its ranks ahead of general elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Tareen group has constituted a three-member committee – comprising Aun Chaudhry, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Ishaq Khaqwani – to “invite political leaders to join it”.

Meanwhile, the JKT group also stepped up efforts to contact former PTI KP president Pervez Khattak and others.

Sources told ARY News that PTI deserters Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan were already “in touch with the group”.

Earlier, Jahangir Tareen met the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial minister Aleem Khan for the formation of a new political alliance.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan discussed matters related to the future of the people who have resigned and the making of a new party.

Sources revealed that participants of the meeting suggested making a new political party instead of a pressure group as the political party will be able to stand for people’s rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, sources said. He told the participants of the meeting that more PTI members will leave their party in the coming days and there should be a platform for them.

Furthermore, sources said that Jahangir Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with other politicians who left PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.