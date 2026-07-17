Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthi movement to stand ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The idea has been discussed within the Islamic Republic’s leadership, and the message has been conveyed to Houthi allies, two senior Iranian ‌sources and a regional source familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The sources said the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran’s request, which has not been previously reported.

They did not give further details on how it had been conveyed or whether it was after U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to attack Iranian power infrastructure on Tuesday.

HOUTHIS DEPLOY DRONES NEAR BAB EL-MANDEB, SAYS SOURCE

A source close to the Houthis said the group had completed preparations to attack shipping by deploying missiles and drones ​near Bab el-Mandeb strait, the gateway to the Red Sea, in Yemen’s highlands overlooking Hodeidah and the Gulf of Aden and was awaiting the ⁠order to begin.

Any threat to the Red Sea and its Bab el-Mandeb gateway risks hugely exacerbating the global energy crisis triggered by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and underscores the explosive ​risks stemming from a new round of warfare.

Read more: Iran reports US strikes near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island

Representatives of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who are already in Yemen will control the decision on when to close the Bab el-Mandeb strait, said the source close to the Houthis.

RED SEA CLOSURE ​WOULD NOT BE DIFFICULT, SOURCE SAYS

A significant amount ​of Gulf oil has since been diverted ⁠to the Red Sea through a Saudi pipeline, and the waterway now carries around 7% of global energy supplies.

When the Houthis attacked shipping during the Gaza war, major shipping companies diverted their cargoes to the much longer, more expensive route around Africa.

With Saudi Arabia having itself diverted 70% ​of its energy exports through its Red Sea port of Yanbu, any direct attacks there would also be a big problem for oil ​markets.

One of the regional ⁠sources said Iran’s clerical rulers were seeking to pressure the United States by raising the potential cost to the global economy, threatening Red Sea shipping and the flow of Saudi oil exports through the waterway, in what the source described as part of “Iranian thinking.”

Closing down the strait would not be difficult, the source said, adding: “Anybody with a firing rifle can interrupt the shipping. You don’t have to have sophisticated ⁠missiles to ​interrupt the shipping.”

The United States says Iran has provided the Houthis with weapons, funding and training, including ​support channelled through Hezbollah. Tehran has denied the accusation.