WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iran to make a ​deal to end U.S. and Israeli bombing ‌or face more strikes on their country.

“They now have the chance, that is Iran, to permanently abandon their ​nuclear ambitions and to join a new ​path forward,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting ⁠at the White House. “We’ll see if they ​want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their ​worst nightmare. In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away.”

Trump spoke after a senior Iranian official told Reuters ​on Thursday that Washington’s proposal for ending nearly ​four weeks of fighting is “one-sided and unfair” but that diplomacy ‌continues.

Trump ⁠said Iranians were talking with the U.S. and described them as desperate to make a deal, characterizations Tehran has denied.

He also cast Iranian officials ​as “great negotiators” and ​said he ⁠was seeking an agreement that opens the Strait of Hormuz and shuts ​down Tehran’s military ambitions.

Trump suggested that a ​deal ⁠might not ultimately come together.

“I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that,” he said ⁠of the ​prospects for a deal. I ​don’t know if we’re willing to do that.”