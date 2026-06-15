WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that he ​hopes text of an agreement to halt the war in Iran and ‌open the Strait of Hormuz will be released this week, as further negotiations over the deal’s details were set to continue.

In an interview on ​CNBC, Vance also said the United States expects the economically ​vital waterway would be open without tolls on a ⁠long-term basis.

“Our expectation is that the Strait is going to be ​opened in a toll-free way for the long-term,” he said.

“That’s the ​sort of thing that we’re going to figure out in these technical negotiations. You know that there are a lot of very important details to figure ​out that we’re actually going to sit at the table ​and discuss together and figure out a path forward.”

The U.S. and Iran said ‌they ⁠had agreed terms to end their war and reopen the strait, news that brought relief to markets although the pact may hinge on an end to hostilities in Lebanon and defers talks on ​Tehran’s nuclear programme.

While still ​a framework, ⁠the deal marked the biggest breakthrough towards resolving the conflict that has killed thousands and upended energy ​markets since it began with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes ​on Iran ⁠in February.

Vance said Iran’s foreign minister and House speaker will represent Iran at the signing in Switzerland on Friday and many details ⁠of the ​deal are still to be sorted ​out. He did not say who would represent the U.S. at the signing.