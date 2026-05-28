Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ​said on Thursday ‌they targeted a US airbase at ​0450 local ​time after what they ⁠described as ​an early morning ​U.S. attack near Bandar Abbas airport, Tasnim news ​agency reported.

The ​IRGC did not say ‌where ⁠the base is.

They warned that any repeat of ​what ​they ⁠called aggression would draw ​a “more decisive” response ​and ⁠said responsibility for the consequences ⁠lay ​with ​the “aggressor”.

US launches fresh strikes on southern Iran

The US carried out fresh airstrikes in southern Iran, targeting drone-launch facilities and boats allegedly involved in laying naval mines, in a move that threatened to further strain fragile ceasefire and negotiation efforts between the two countries.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were conducted as “self-defense” operations to protect American troops from what it described as threats posed by Iranian forces.

The military said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian vessels attempting to place mines near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Timothy Hawkins said US forces were continuing to act with restraint despite ongoing tensions and the fragile ceasefire in the region.

Reports by CNN said the operation was carried out after American forces assessed that Iranian military activity posed a direct threat to US troops and naval assets in the area.