Ishaq Dar meets Acting President Sanjrani, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Monday called on Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani, who has assumed the role as President Arif Alvi went on Haj, and discussed country’s political situation.

According to details, the finance minister arrived at the residence of Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad and expressed his condolences on the death of the latter’s aunt.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar and acting president also discussed country’s overall political and economic situation.

Earlier in the day, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday signed the Finance Bill 2023-2024 to make it come into force from July 1, 2023.

The National Assembly had passed the Finance Bill 2023-2024, giving the go-ahead to the budgetary proposals for the upcoming financial year. The bill with a total outlay of Rs14,480 billion was moved by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the house.

The House passed the federal budget with the revised targets to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the stalled loan programme.

According to the amendments, the target for tax collection has been revised to Rs 9,415 billion from 9,200 billion.

Rupees Rs801 billion have been allocated for the payments of pension against the earlier allocation of Rs761 billion.