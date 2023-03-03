Ishaq Dar says won’t comment on Miftah Ismail’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has refused to respond to former finance czar Miftah Ismail’s remarks, ARY News reported on Friday.

During his press conference, a journalist questioned Dar about continuous criticism being made by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail.

Ishaq Dar said that Miftah Ismail the seed he plant (for the country’s future’s sake) and he will not comment on it.

Yesterday, Ismail stated that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is the need of the hour, to overcome Pakistan’s default.

Ismail said that the government have to control inflation but the IMF agreement is also the need of the hour to avoid default.

Miftah Ismail criticizes politicians for prioritizing politics over the state over the past three years, stating that Pakistani politicians are always fighting for power and have political enmities. He added that unfortunately, no one has done anything for Pakistan.

In reply to the question regarding inflation and the economy, Mistah Ismail stated that the current finance minister delayed in taking some decisions, otherwise the situation will not that worst.

“I was running the economy better or Ishaq Dar, the nation will decide,” Muftah Ismail said.

The former minister stated that Bangladesh and other countries have left Pakistan behind economically.

