Islamabad airport gets rapid COVID-19 test facility for UAE travelers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad International Airport has been equipped with a rapid antigen COVID-19 test facility aimed at facilitating the passengers traveling to United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY NEWS reported.

The facility was made available after Director General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allowed private laboratories to setup the rapid COVID-19 test counters at the airport.

So far, passengers from the two flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have availed the facility. “343 passengers were allowed to travel from these flights after undergoing rapid tests,” the Islamabad airport manager said.

The manager also urged the UAE travelers to reach the airport five hours ahead of the flight schedule in order to undergo testing facilities.

On August 11, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to setup counters of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at nationwide airports after fresh restrictions for people travelling to UAE.

The NCOC issued fresh guidelines for people traveling to UAE and said that the passengers should carry negative PCR test reports conducted by a designated laboratory 48 hours before the flight.

Read More: 225 TAKE OFF FOR SHARJAH AFTER RAPID COVID TESTS AT PESHAWAR AIRPORT

“The passengers will also have to undergo a rapid testing and will only be allowed to travel after testing negative in it,” the body supervising COVID-19 strategy in the country said.

The CAA will establish counters for the test by certified laboratories with the consultation of airlines. “The airport managers will identify the place for lab counters besides also ensuring that SOPs are implemented including social distancing,” it said.