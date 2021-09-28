Islamabad couple torture case: Usman Mirza, others indicted

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court on Tuesday indicted Usman Mirza and six other co-accused in harassment and torture of a couple in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif.

Judge Ata Rabbani in today’s hearing indicted Usman Mirza, Rehan, Umar Bilal, Muhib Bangash, Farhan Shaheen, Hafiz Attaur Rehman and Idress Qayum Butt in the case.

The accused refused to admit the charges leveled against them. The court has sought witnesses in the case for the trial.

Earlier, Islamabad police conducted an identification parade of three suspects who had appeared in the video of the couple who was tortured and blackmailed by the Usman Mirza gang members.

Police held the identification parade of three suspects including two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.

Read more: SUSPECT IN ISLAMABAD COUPLE TORTURE, SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE GETS BAIL

Sources told ARY News that the affected couple was called to Adiala Jail to identify the suspects. Sources added that the statement regarding the identification parade of the suspects was made part of the case challan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video of a couple being tortured and sexually harassed by a man named Usman Mirza at an apartment along with other accomplices was shared online causing an uproar that led to the arrest of the prime suspect and others.