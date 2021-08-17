Suspect in Islamabad couple torture, sexual harassment case gets bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted bail to a suspect in a case pertaining to torture and sexual harassment of a couple at an apartment in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the IHC approved bail of a co-accused in the case, Umar Bilal Marwat, after he was being arrested by the authorities for his role in the entire episode.

The IHC court headed by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri directed the suspect to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to secure his bail.

The court has reserved its verdict on the matter previously on August 12.

The suspect’s counsel on August 02 while filing the bail petition at the IHC argued that the video involving Usman Mirza harassing and torturing an Islamabad couple went viral and police registered a case, nominating five people in it.

“Neither my client committed the act nor he was present at the incident site,” he said and added that he was also not included in the FIR.

The lawyer said that the trial court rejected his client’s bail plea even after bringing into their notice that he was a university student and could not escape anywhere.

“The IHC should grant bail to him while considering the argument,” he added as the court adjourned the hearing for another two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video of a couple being tortured and sexually harassed by a man named Usman Mirza at an apartment along with other accomplices was shared online causing an uproar that led to the arrest of the prime suspect and others.