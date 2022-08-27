Islamabad court adjourns Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea for Monday

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on a bail plea from PTI leader Shahbaz Gill for Monday after the Islamabad police failed to produce case record, ARY NEWS reported.

During the hearing led by district and session judge Tahir Abbas, the police informed that the investigation officer could not return from Karachi along with the case record and therefore, the hearing should be extended till Monday.

The prosecution officer also argued that even if the policeman arrives today even then he would require some time to study the case and therefore it is important to adjourn the case for Monday.

The court while giving police last chance to present the case record adjourned the hearing for Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday filed bail petition in the sessions court Islamabad.

Shahbaz Gill is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his controversial remarks.

During the hearing on Friday, the district and session judge rejected police’s plea to delay a bail plea of Shahbaz Gill and directed them to submit the case record by Saturday.

The police informed the court that the investigation officer went to Karachi along with police record to arrest another suspect in the case. The court initially directed the IO to appear by 10:30 am and adjourned the hearing.

After resumption of the hearing, the counsel representing Gill asked the court to allow the IO to bring record by tomorrow if he is not present in the city and further offered to pay for his travel expense by air.

The police, however, asked the judge to postpone the hearing until Monday.

The additional session judge, however, rejected the police’s plea and directed them to submit the records by tomorrow. “If the record is not submitted by tomorrow, it will be a problem for your officers,” the court warned.

