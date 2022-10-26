Islamabad court grants bail to PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati, ARY News reported.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court announced reserved verdict on the post-arrest bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker.

The PTI MNA was directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 to secure bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saleh Muhammad and his gunmen were booked in a terrorism case during a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad.

The PTI MNA and his two gunmen were arrested from outside the ECP office during a protest against the Toshakhana case’s verdict to disqualify Imran Khan. A case was lodged against the PTI lawmaker and his two gunmen under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused attempted to disturb law and order situation in an organised way and the lawmaker’s gunmen resorted to firing at police officials to murder them.

