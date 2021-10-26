Islamabad CTD rounds up TTP ‘extortionists’

ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three terrorists associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking at a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Jamil Zafar Malik said the arrested terrorists used to write letters to businessmen and owners of educational institutions, demanding extortion money.

“The terrorists demanded a total of Rs300 million extortion through 10 letters written to different people,” he said, adding they also wrote to the CTD threatening its officials with attacks if they acted against the suspects.

He identified one of the suspects as Bakht, who served as a former TTP commander from Swat.

The police officer said the arrested extortionists have their accomplices in Afghanistan, who would be arrested soon.

