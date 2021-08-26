Islamabad hotels asked to halt reservations for 21 days

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration on Thursday asked all hotels in Islamabad to halt reservations for the next 21 days in order to host thousands of foreigners being evacuated from Afghanistan.

According to a notification, the hotels’ vacant rooms will be placed at the disposal of the administration till further orders.

“In view of current situation across the border, thousands of people are evacuating from Afghanistan and passengers from transit flights are staying in Islamabad,” the notification read.

“In order to facilitate the passengers, it is requested that reservations in all hotels of Islamabad Capital Territory may be closed from tomorrow onwards for next 21 days at least.”

“Furthermore, all vacant rooms may be placed at the disposal of ICT Administration for accommodation of passengers till further orders.”