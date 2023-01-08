Islamabad LG polls: IHC fixes hearing of intra-court appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of the intra-court appeals against the ruling of the single bench of regarding the Islamabad LG polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The IHC will hear the intra-court appeals against the single bench’s ruling regarding the organisation of the Islamabad LG polls.

The IHC’s Registrar Office issued the cause list which stated that a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday (tomorrow).

The high court had already fixed the hearing of the interior ministry and the election commission for tomorrow. Moreover, the two petitions filed by Shehzad Aurangzeb made Ali Nawaz Awan and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) parties in the case.

The intra-court appeal stated that the ruling of the IHC’s single bench for the organisation of Islamabad LG polls as per schedule should be nullified as the federal government has powers to increase or reduce the number of union councils (UCs).

It also sought court orders for ordering the organisation of the elections after new delimitations of 125 UCs in the federal capital besides directing the ECP to remove flaws from the voter lists.

On Dec 30, the Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a written verdict on the intra-court appeals against the ruling of a single-bench on Islamabad LG polls

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued the written verdict on the intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government.

The written verdict stated that the petitioner said there was not much time to implement the ruling of a single bench.

The court issued notices to the respondents at the next hearing.

The two-member bench of IHC also accepted the ECP plea to submit more documents and adjourned the hearing till January 9.

