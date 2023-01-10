Islamabad LG polls: PML-N leader says court orders to be implemented

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the court orders will be implemented regarding the Islamabad local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought the relevant documents from the authorities regarding the increase of the union councils (UCs) in the federal capital.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the Islamabad LG polls on December 27. The number of Islamabad UCs was increased under the LG Act and relevant legislation was also approved for the direct election of the mayor.

He said that the IHC then ordered to conduct the Islamabad LG polls on December 31 but it was administratively impossible to organise the elections on that date. Chaudhry said that the federal government had filed an intra-court appeal to the IHC which is being heard.

The PML-N leader said that the court orders will be implemented by the government regarding the federal capital’s LG polls.

He criticised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started propaganda against the bench to seek a favourable verdict. He said that the PTI’s moves are condemnable and an attempt to influence the proceedings.

On Dec 30, the Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a written verdict on the intra-court appeals against the ruling of a single-bench on Islamabad LG polls

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued the written verdict on the intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government.

The written verdict stated that the petitioner said there was not much time to implement the ruling of a single bench.

The court issued notices to the respondents at the next hearing.

