Islamabad LG polls to be held within 4 months, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of intra-court appeals filed against the local government (LG) polls in the federal capital after the ECP assured that elections will be held within 120 days.

IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the appeals filed by the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

At the outset of hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq said that LG elections should be conducted at once as in his opinion there won’t be a need of increasing the UCs for 10 years.

At this, the ECP officials assured the court of holding the LG-polls in Islamabad within 120 days.

The court also prohibited the federal government from increasing UCs prior to the upcoming elections.

On Dec 30, the Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

Soon after the verdict, the federal government, ECP and others filed an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against holding Islamabad local government (LG) polls.

