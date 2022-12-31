Islamabad LG polls: Voters await polling to begin

ISLAMABAD: The voters are waiting outside the polling station to cast their vote in the Islamabad local government (LG) elections, ARY News reported.

Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

As per details, the 101 polling stations assigned by the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) are still closed despite IHC orders.

A large number of voters have gathered outside different polling stations in the federal capital as the polling was scheduled to begin at 8 am today.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed an intra-court appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31 (today).

Furthermore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also decided to contempt pleas against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government for not complying with the court order for holding Islamabad local government (LG) polls.

CEC meeting

After the IHC order, the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja also chaired an emergency session with the senior officers.

Sources said that the commission did not receive any instruction regarding the LG polls tomorrow. They added that neither logistic support nor staff members are available for conducting the elections.

The majority of the polling staffers from the education centres are unavailable, whereas, the educational institutions are closed during winter vacations.

IHC ruling

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

