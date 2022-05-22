Islamabad long march: ‘Govt to take steps to prevent anarchic situation’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the federal government will take every constitutional step to prevent the anarchic situation in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After the announcement of Islamabad’s long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government will not allow anyone to spread anarchy in the country.

She said that the government will not allow any long march that will lead to bloodshed. She added that nobody will be allowed to cause anarchy and every constitutional step will be taken to prevent an anarchic situation.

Aurangzeb said that the ruling political party will hold consultations with the coalition partners to deal with the Islamabad long march.

READ: RANA SANAULLAH SIGNALS TOUGH ACTION AFTER PTI PLANS ISLAMABAD LONG MARCH

The information minister reiterated that the final decision on fresh elections will be taken by the present government.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Imran Khan said, “I will meet you in Islamabad at Srinagar Highway at 3:00 pm on May 25. I want to see people from all walks of life in the Islamabad long march on May 25.”

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

“In our politics, this is the jihad for our real independence. We will take legal action if hurdles are created for the peaceful long march. I will wait for you at Srinagar Highway on May 25.”

Comments