Islamabad police direct political forces to seek prior permission for protest

Islamabad police have directed political forces to seek prior permission from the local administration for protest, ARY News reported on Monday.

Political forces are advised to take prior permission and protest at the designated spots, the Islamabad police said.

The protestors have been warned of arrests in case of any protests without permission. The police said the protestors have been identified and arrests will be made soon.

The police said they will monitor the motorway to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier, it emerged that the law enforcement agencies decided to launch a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and received arrest warrants of several central leaders.

Sources told ARY News that an important session of the law enforcement agencies was held on late Sunday night. Law enforcement agencies took important decisions regarding the expected closure of different routes.

It has been decided to launch a crackdown against PTI central leaders. The LEAs got arrest warrants of PTI central leader Pervez Khattak, Amir Kayani, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Ali Amin Gandapur and Malik Aamir Dogar, sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to resume Azadi Long March on Tuesday.

