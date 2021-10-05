Islamabad records 86 fresh cases of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: As many as 86 more people were diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Of the new cases, 66 new cases were reported from the capital’s rural areas while 20 from urban areas, sources said.

They said the total number of cases reported thus far this season has jumped to 457.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad during the ongoing season, the sources said, adding two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an urban area.

On Sept 27, a person died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad. The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.

