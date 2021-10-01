Islamabad sees alarming rise in dengue fever cases

LAHORE: As many as 40 more people were diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad over the last 24 hours, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the total number of dengue fever cases reported thus far this season has jumped to 409.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad over the past two weeks, the sources said, adding two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an urban area.

On Sept 27, a person died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad. The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said. Most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever have been admitted to hospitals in Rawalpindi.

