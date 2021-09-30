While Covid declines, dengue worries Karachi with 11 cases in one day

KARACHI: The dengue mosquito has bitten into and infected 11 more Karachiites in the 24-hour-period on Thursday while Sindh-wide infections stand at 28, ARY News reported.

The health department of Sindh has released September figures of the mosquito-borne virus cases noting the month over infections till September 30 (today) stand at 536.

In the past 24-hour cut-off period, Matiari trailed Karachi in infection numbers with four infections. Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar each reported one case.

Earlier this week, the provincial department said it recorded 508 dengue cases from September 1 to 27 from all over Sindh.

As per the statistics shared by the provincial health department here on Tuesday, the majority of dengue cases were reported from the Karachi division.

Of total cases, 442 dengue cases were reported from the Karachi division, the highest number of 118 cases were reported in the Central district.

Separately today, Punjab reported 223 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province during the last 24 hours.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar has stated that out of 223 cases 167 dengue fever infections in the province have been reported from Lahore.

35 cases have been reported from Rawalpindi, four in Kasur, and three cases have been reported from Narowal. Punjab has reported 1,659 dengue cases in the current ongoing year so far.

