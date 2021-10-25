Islamabad to get Rescue 1122 service

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Monday that the federal government will soon launch Rescue 1122 service in the federal capital.

The interior minister announced this while addressing a press conference here in Islamabad.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that a special all-women market will be established in the country’s federal capital where women will run their businesses.

Speaking on banned outfit matters, Rasheed said that the issue of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

TLP workers have been released and the matter of banning the party and removing names of party leadership from the 4th schedule will be discussed with the party, he added.

Also Read: ‘Nation is proud of you’, PM Imran Khan tells Pakistan team after victory

Commenting on Pakistan’s victory against India, he said: “It was a historic moment for Pakistan cricket. Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Rizwan Khan played outstandingly.”

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad yesterday announced the release of 350 activists of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after talks between the outlawed organization and the government ended in success.

“We have released 350 TLP workers up to now and we are still waiting to open the both sides Road of Muridke as per the decision with TLP,” he said in a message from his Twitter handle.