ISPR denies ‘baseless’ BBC story related to events at PM House

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Sunday denied a story ran by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) related to the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the events at the PM House in the wee hours of Saturday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR said that BBC Urdu story published today is totally baseless and a pack of lies.

“The typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos,” the military’s media wing said.

It said that there is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign. “The matter is being taken up with BBC authorities.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded on Sunday night.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

