Israel, India and NDS nexus working to destabilise region: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that investigation into the Dasu bus tragedy has been completed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed that the law enforcing agencies (LEAs) have completed the investigation into the tragedy.

“Israel, India and NDS nexus is working to destabilise region, but they will fail in their heinous designs,” the minister said.

Reacting to the statement of his Indian counterpart, he rejected the allegations of sneaking terrorists into occupied Kashmir. The blame game in international media is only meant to damage the image of Pakistan, Interior Minister added.

On Noor Mukkadam murder case, interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that those named in the murder case are placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). They cannot flee the country.

Replying to a query, he maintained that the daughter of the Afghan envoy refused to give her cellphone for forensic and not cooperated with the investigation and left for Germany.

Read more: Afghan team ‘conveyed’ findings in envoy’s daughter’s abduction contrary to claim

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Kabul’s investigation team went back Sunday and full cooperation was extended to them. He told the reporters that 95 percent of work has been completed on Pak-Afghan international border.

Pakistan desires peace with its neighbours and it has nothing to do with the inner politics of Afghanistan, he went to say.