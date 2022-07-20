Italy’s oldest student graduates again aged 98

He has no plans to rest and wants to write a novel using his trusty typewriter.

Born in 1923, Paterno grew up in a poor family in Sicily and despite his love of books and studying, he wasn’t able to go to university as a young man.

Also Read: Woman baffled after seeing her instructions written on cake

Instead, he served in the navy during World War Two from the age of 20 and went on to be a railway worker.