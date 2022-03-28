Jahangir Tareen group expected to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen group is likely to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Jahangir Tareen group summoned a consultative session on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss the political situation after Usman Buzdar’s resignation and Pervaiz Elahi’s nomination for the next Punjab CM.

Sources said that the Tareen group could support the candidature of the PML-Q top leader, however, the final decision will be taken by Jahangir Tareen.

After Pakistan Muslim League Quaid’s (PML-Q) top leader’s nomination, a member of the Tareen group Faisal Jabwana told the media Pervaiz Elahi is a suitable personality for the position.

He added that Jahangir Tareen group members had already met Pervaiz Elahi, however, the group is due to take the final decision.

Moreover, some dissident MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have also announced to support him for the Punjab chief minister’s slot.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, confirmed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

