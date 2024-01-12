Jahangir Tareen-led IPP announces candidates for NA, PA seats

LAHORE: The newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which will contest its first election, has announced its candidates for national and Punjab assembly seats following a seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the list available with ARY News, the Jahangir Tareen-led party has field 12 candidates for National Assembly seats in Islamabad and Punjab, while 27 candidates will contest for Punjab Assembly seats.

National Assembly seats

Jahangir Tareen – IPP’s patron-in-chief – will contest election from NA-149 and NA-155 (Lodhran), while President Abdul Aleem Khan from NA-117 (Lahore).

Ghulam Sarwar Khan will contest from NA-54 (Rawalpindi), and Sharjeel Meera will be the candidate for NA-56. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan secures the ticket for NA-70 (Sialkot), while Rana Nazir Khan is the designated candidate for NA-79 (Gujranwala).

Read More: PML-N, IPP finalises seat adjustment on key Lahore constituencies

Meanwhile, Gul Asghar Khan is set to contest from NA-88 (Khushab), Humayun Akhtar Khan from NA-97, Hashim Dogra from NA-133 (Kasur), Malik Nauman Langriyal from NA-143 (Sahiwal) and Mohammad Ayaz Khan Niazi from NA-147 (Khanewal).

However, the party hasn’t announced the candidates for key seats Islamabad’s NA-48 and Lahore’s NA-128.

Punjab Assembly

The IPP also unveiled its candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Key nominations include Abdul Aleem Khan for PP-149 (Lahore) and PP-209 (Khanewal). Jahangir Khan Tareen is set to contest from PP-227 (Lodhran), while Nazir Ahmad Khan secures the ticket for PP-228 (Lodhran).

Amar Sadiq Khan will contest from PP-12 (Rawalpindi), Malik Azmat Mehmood from PP-13, Atif Ali from PP-16, Fayyaz ul Hasan from PP-17 and Adnan Hasan from PP-19.

The distribution continues with Raja Yavar Kamal for PP-24 (Jhelum), and Mamoon Tarar for PP-37 (Hafizabad).

Among other candidates, Tahir Mahmood secured party nominations from PP-45 (Hindli) and Mohammad Mossadeq Riaz from PP-59 secure. Rana Nazeer Khan and Rana Umar Nazir secured nominations from PP-66 and PP-68 (Gujranwala).

Read More: PML-N ‘withdraws’ candidate in favor of IPP’s Aleem Khan

In Khushab, Aamir Haider Singh (PP-81) and Ehsanullah Tiwana (PP-83) receive party tickets. Additionally, Mohammad Zubair will contest from Khushab (PP-84), and Sikandar Hayat from Faisalabad (PP-102).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was formed by disgruntled PTI leader and sugar baron Jahangir Tareen, once a close aide of the PTI chief Imran Khan, in June.