‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: Punjab govt decides against arresting PTI workers

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has decided against arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, following Imran Khan’s announcement to start ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the caretaker Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the meeting which was attended by the Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) Punjab and other heads of institutions.

In the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi instructed not to arrest the PTI members who surrender voluntarily to law enforcement as part of the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek. The meeting decided that the PTI workers or leaders should only be arrested if they violate law.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that that the Punjab government ordered the security officials to ensure the law and order situation in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has announced Jail Bharo Tehreek schedule.

As per details, 200 PTI workers and a six-member group of former MNAs and MNAs will present themselves for arrest on a daily basis from February 22 till March 1st.

If the party workers and members are not arrested they will sit-in on that place.

On February 22, the PTI workers will fill the jails on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, workers from Peshawar will present themselves for arrest on February 23 while Rawalpindi workers on February 24, Multan and Gujranwala workers will fill the jails on February 25 and 26 respectively. While workers from Sargodha, Sahiwal and Faisalabad on February 27, 28 and March 1st.

The list of PTI workers and members who will voluntarily fill the jails on February 22, has been issued.

