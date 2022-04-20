Jailed SA Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani becomes acting governor

KARACHI: Jailed Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has become the acting governor of the province following the acceptance of the resignation of Imran Ismail.

According to a notification, the PPP leader, who was under house arrest in an assets beyond means case, will discharge his duties as the acting governor until a new governor is appointed.

Durrani took charge of the office on Tuesday, a day after President Dr. Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Imran Ismail.

Imran Ismail had announced that he would resign from his post once Shehbaz Sharif becomes the new prime minister.

He said that he could not work under Shehbaz Sharif who he said was a corrupt politician.

